Morgan Stanley Purchases 5,035 Shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.16% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,814,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 170,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

SGDM opened at $28.03 on Friday. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $25.08 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.76.

