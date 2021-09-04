Morgan Stanley Sells 5,441 Shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXR. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 during the first quarter valued at $2,844,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the first quarter worth $313,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 9.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,528 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 by 1.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 338,417 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 in the first quarter worth $44,000. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 alerts:

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $20.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Profile

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.