Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,762 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYBT. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 139.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 10,581 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $435,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $718,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 27.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,776,000 after purchasing an additional 236,275 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 35,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,946.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna L. Heitzman purchased 500 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

SYBT opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.79. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.71 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

