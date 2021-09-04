Morpheus.Network (MRPH) Market Capitalization Tops $100.78 Million

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MRPH) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. Morpheus.Network has a total market cap of $100.78 million and $469,220.00 worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network coin can currently be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00004248 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Morpheus.Network has traded up 53.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00061141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003272 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00015005 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00127202 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.71 or 0.00180375 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00048781 BTC.

About Morpheus.Network

Morpheus.Network (MRPH) is a coin. It launched on May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official message board is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The official website for Morpheus.Network is morpheus.network . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

