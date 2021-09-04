MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MOR. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Commerzbank lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Landesbank Baden-Wuerttemberg lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

Shares of MOR stock opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.10. MorphoSys has a one year low of $12.82 and a one year high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.66. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 68.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $46.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MorphoSys will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MorphoSys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MorphoSys by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.