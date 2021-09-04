Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.79 million.

Shares of MOV traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.85. 203,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,604. Movado Group has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The company has a market cap of $780.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $173.87 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Movado Group will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MOV. TheStreet upgraded Movado Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $523,592.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $80,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,441 shares of company stock worth $2,195,230. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Movado Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.71% of Movado Group worth $5,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

