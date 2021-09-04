MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 2,296.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $2,773,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 135,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 16,951 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 47,925 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 23,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MRC Global in a report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE MRC opened at $8.14 on Friday. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The firm has a market cap of $672.89 million, a PE ratio of -27.13 and a beta of 2.55.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Research analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

MRC Global Profile

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

