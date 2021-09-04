MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,005 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 41,110 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.74.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSDA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

