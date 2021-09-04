Multiplier One Day Trading Volume Reaches $118,985.00 (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One Multiplier coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00003179 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Multiplier has traded down 9.8% against the dollar. Multiplier has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $118,985.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00140719 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00167600 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,009.31 or 0.07993090 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,317.79 or 1.00315117 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.16 or 0.00825690 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Multiplier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

