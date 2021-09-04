Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,801 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Watsco worth $8,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $45,126,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4,676.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,498,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSO opened at $289.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $282.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 111.27%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WSO. Wolfe Research downgraded Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital began coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.33.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

