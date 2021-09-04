Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $8.98 Million Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $8,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $632,645,000 after buying an additional 101,170 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 4.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,581,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $279,611,000 after buying an additional 73,826 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,553,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,836,000 after buying an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,164,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,882,000 after buying an additional 28,135 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 24.6% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,090,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,774,000 after buying an additional 215,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CMC Materials in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $131.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.52 and a 200-day moving average of $156.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $198.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 1.12.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. CMC Materials’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

