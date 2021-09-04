Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $8,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Rexnord by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 6,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Rexnord by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Rexnord by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

RXN opened at $63.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $63.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.45.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Rexnord had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $568.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Rexnord’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Rexnord from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Rexnord from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

In related news, VP Chirag Dua sold 7,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $451,725.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

