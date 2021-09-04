Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 13,282 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 487,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,282 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FHN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in First Horizon by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1,517.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $15.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.49. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.18.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.