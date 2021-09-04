Name Changing Token (NCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.16 Million

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00059849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.47 or 0.00014909 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00121793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.36 or 0.00798531 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048184 BTC.

About Name Changing Token

NCT is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Name Changing Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Changing Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Changing Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

