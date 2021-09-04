Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.65

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $39.65, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $722.85 million, a P/E ratio of 89.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,483,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 570,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.

