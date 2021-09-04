Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $39.65

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $39.65, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.45.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSSC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.20.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $722.85 million, a P/E ratio of 89.52 and a beta of 1.37.
Napco Security Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:NSSC)
Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. It operates though Domestic and Foreign geographical segments. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services.
