Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,040 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 99.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Western Digital by 112.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Western Digital during the first quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 87.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 360.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,636,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,542,965. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $35.29 and a 1-year high of $78.19.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

