Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in ABB by 186.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 145.8% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the first quarter worth $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 25.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 4.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABB. Barclays set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.78 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.61 target price on shares of ABB and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.28.

ABB stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,269. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The stock has a market cap of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.73.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. ABB had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABB Company Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

