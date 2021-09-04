Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,232,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,296,000 after buying an additional 1,302,137 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,356,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,894 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $175,095,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,885,000 after purchasing an additional 75,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,175,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after purchasing an additional 109,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $80.75. The stock had a trading volume of 172,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,850. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $81.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $76.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.