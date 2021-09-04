Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sets New 12-Month High at $198.96

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $198.96 and last traded at $198.71, with a volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $197.96.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.04.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.01, for a total value of $196,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,546 shares of company stock worth $1,630,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

