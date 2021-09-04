National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Vision from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised shares of National Vision from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of EYE stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. 359,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,893. National Vision has a 12 month low of $36.24 and a 12 month high of $60.92. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $549.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Vision will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 800 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $44,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,076 shares in the company, valued at $20,962,990.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

