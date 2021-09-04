Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DV. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.64.

Shares of DV opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify has a 1 year low of $27.16 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $7,148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $529,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $14,102,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

