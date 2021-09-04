Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Appian (NASDAQ:APPN)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $186.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on APPN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Appian from $205.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Macquarie raised Appian from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.00.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ APPN opened at $113.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.68 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.50. Appian has a 52-week low of $54.53 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.74 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,687.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Appian by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 95.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.52% of the company’s stock.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.