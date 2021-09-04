Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $81.50

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $81.50 and last traded at $81.36, with a volume of 158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.99.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 73.42, a quick ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.13.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.56. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total transaction of $154,063.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Shelby J. Butterfield sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $379,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,383,349.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,927 shares of company stock valued at $6,148,164. 44.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter worth $27,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the first quarter worth $67,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 180.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nelnet by 43.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the second quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet Company Profile (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

