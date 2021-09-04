Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,673 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of Neogen worth $8,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Neogen by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Neogen by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,900,000 after purchasing an additional 123,192 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Neogen by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Neogen by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 234,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,807,000 after buying an additional 113,466 shares during the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEOG opened at $44.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 77.44 and a beta of 0.50. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $33.11 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Neogen Profile

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety, Animal Safety, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

