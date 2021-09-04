Nerve Finance (NRV) Reaches Market Cap of $77.50 Million

Nerve Finance (CURRENCY:NRV) traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Nerve Finance has traded down 40.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nerve Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003341 BTC on major exchanges. Nerve Finance has a total market capitalization of $77.50 million and approximately $7.24 million worth of Nerve Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00061396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015007 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.66 or 0.00126920 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00178534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $404.07 or 0.00805576 BTC.

Nerve Finance Coin Profile

NRV is a coin. Nerve Finance’s official Twitter account is @nervefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “NERVE is a purely decentralized network that is open source and not owned by anyone or bound to any jurisdiction. NERVE Corp only sells shares in the contract on behalf of current owners. Each NERVE (NRV) token holder receives his share according to their share of outstanding NERVE (NRV) tokens. Each token holder can redeem this amount according to their token shares at any time. The GAS costs are borne by the token holders themselves. Everyone can decide for themselves when and how much profit should be paid out. As opposed to conventional stock, the NERVE token entitles the investor to a share in total revenue rather than net profit. That’s why investors are shielded from losses. “

Nerve Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nerve Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nerve Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nerve Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

