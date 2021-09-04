Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Position Reduced by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,808,865,000 after purchasing an additional 998,090 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Netflix by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after buying an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $609.81.

NFLX stock traded up $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $590.53. 2,684,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,073. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.60 and a twelve month high of $598.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $261.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $522.13.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

