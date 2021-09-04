Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of NRO stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $5.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

