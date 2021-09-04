New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.100-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:NJR traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.60. 256,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day moving average of $40.59.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.53 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.56%.

Several research firms have commented on NJR. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Jersey Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.60.

In other New Jersey Resources news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,415,088.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in New Jersey Resources stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of New Jersey Resources worth $16,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

