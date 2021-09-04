New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,938 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Select Medical worth $6,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEM opened at $35.49 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $18.24 and a 1-year high of $43.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

In other news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,437. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

