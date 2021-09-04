New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 101,640 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $6,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,000,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $549,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,049,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,373,000 after purchasing an additional 152,602 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,211,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,500,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,867,000 after purchasing an additional 176,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU opened at $14.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.63. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.06.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 28.27% and a negative return on equity of 41.70%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.02) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,099.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,789 shares of company stock valued at $129,193 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.