New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Holdings in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $6,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of The Howard Hughes by 27,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $125,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Howard Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $92.54 on Friday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $53.55 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.30 and a beta of 1.53.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. The Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 9.25%. Equities research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Profile

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

