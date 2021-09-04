New York State Common Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.10% of Fox Factory worth $6,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 2.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory in the first quarter worth about $22,480,000. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 28.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 6.7% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

FOXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.80.

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $402,417.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,711 shares of company stock worth $266,875. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $151.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.26. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.80.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.