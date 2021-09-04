New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 379,385 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,788 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $5,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 439.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Fulton Financial by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Fulton Financial by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FULT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.49.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.31 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 25.29% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Fulton Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.85%.

Fulton Financial Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

