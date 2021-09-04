Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.78 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will announce sales of $2.78 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.75 billion and the highest is $2.82 billion. Newell Brands posted sales of $2.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year sales of $15.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.28 billion to $40.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.03 billion to $10.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NWL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $25.66. 2,313,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,571,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $15.96 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,063,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 24.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 11.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

