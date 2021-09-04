Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,601 shares during the period. Newmont comprises approximately 0.3% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Newmont by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $280,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,361,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $448,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,597 shares of company stock worth $1,711,187. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $59.67. 8,076,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,574,531. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.71%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

