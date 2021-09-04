Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.33% of Nexstar Media Group worth $21,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

In other news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $148.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.00. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.42 and a 52 week high of $163.62.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

