NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.260-$6.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.84 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.NICE also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.510-$1.610 EPS.

NICE stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $295.20. 95,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 97.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.86. NICE has a one year low of $209.26 and a one year high of $300.95.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of NICE from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NICE in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.85.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

