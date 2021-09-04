Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) Price Down 8.2% This Week

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. Niftyx Protocol has a market capitalization of $13.00 million and approximately $129,491.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000509 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Niftyx Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00060080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00123294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00181183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.20 or 0.00799111 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niftyx Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niftyx Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.