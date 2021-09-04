NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,481 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for about 1.1% of Sandy Spring Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in NIKE by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Guggenheim increased their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.29. 4,254,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,279,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.21 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.43.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.