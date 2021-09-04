Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 289,568 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 13,649,573 shares.The stock last traded at $11.16 and had previously closed at $10.76.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKLA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Nikola in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $5,219,744.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $24,096,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,199,207 shares of company stock valued at $63,637,202 over the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Nikola during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nikola by 786.5% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 253.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

