Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $12.73 Million Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of PerkinElmer worth $12,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 7.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 14.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PKI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price target (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.09.

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $190.50 on Friday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.50 and a fifty-two week high of $190.59. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.44.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

