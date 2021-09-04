Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $13.25 Million Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 74,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $13,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 342.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMS shares. Vertical Research cut CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of CMS opened at $64.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.21. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

