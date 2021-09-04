Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,332 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,302 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,332 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on URI shares. upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $351.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $330.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $322.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $364.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.