Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,381 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $13,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Kaizen Financial Strategies raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 12,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $61.22 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

