NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Position Increased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 37.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 61,985 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.06% of NiSource worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in NiSource during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 7.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 34.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,412 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 16.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

NYSE:NI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,613,027. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.76. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

