NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on NN from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $225.93 million, a PE ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. NN has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $9.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Research analysts predict that NN will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Warren A. Veltman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. Also, Director Raynard D. Benvenuti bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,160.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $195,300 over the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of NN by 2,110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 356,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 340,046 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. Snow Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NN during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in NN by 370.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 48,343 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NN in the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

