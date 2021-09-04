Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.810-$1.867 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Nomad Foods stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 558,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.90. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nomad Foods stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Nomad Foods worth $3,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

