Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 11,647 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Torray LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.7% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after buying an additional 35,853 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,033,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,291,000 after buying an additional 415,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $69.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.09. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

