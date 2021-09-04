Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 819,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,873,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 34.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 61.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,459,144.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,169 shares of company stock valued at $71,385,966 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.77.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $231.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.09 and a 1 year high of $235.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

