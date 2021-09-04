Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.81 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 168,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $7,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,812,000 after purchasing an additional 239,532 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 12,476,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,838 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,989,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,088,000 after acquiring an additional 716,920 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,417,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,429,000 after acquiring an additional 585,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,879,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,071,000 after acquiring an additional 463,208 shares during the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. Truist boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.22.

CubeSmart stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $30.96 and a 1-year high of $54.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.69 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

